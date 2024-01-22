This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hongkongers woke up to a chilly Monday morning as the mercury hovered at 12 to 15 degrees Celsius [53.6 to 59 Fahrenheit], with the city’s forecaster issuing a cold weather warning and saying temperatures would drop even lower overnight.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the warning at 6am, saying temperatures in urban areas could fall overnight from 10 degrees to a low of 7 degrees, as well as reaching single-digit readings in the New Territories.

“An intense winter monsoon is bringing appreciably cooler weather to the coastal areas of Guangdong,” the forecaster said, adding that Tuesday would be “very cold”.

“It will be windy with a few rain patches. The minimum temperature will fall to around 7 degrees in the urban areas, and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories.”