Hong Kong issues cold weather warning on Monday morning, as Observatory says mercury to drop again overnight
- Observatory issues warning at 6am but says temperatures in urban areas likely to fall overnight from 10 degrees to low of 7 degrees
- ‘An intense winter monsoon is bringing appreciably cooler weather to the coastal areas of Guangdong,’ forecaster says
Hongkongers woke up to a chilly Monday morning as the mercury hovered at 12 to 15 degrees Celsius [53.6 to 59 Fahrenheit], with the city’s forecaster issuing a cold weather warning and saying temperatures would drop even lower overnight.
The Hong Kong Observatory issued the warning at 6am, saying temperatures in urban areas could fall overnight from 10 degrees to a low of 7 degrees, as well as reaching single-digit readings in the New Territories.
“An intense winter monsoon is bringing appreciably cooler weather to the coastal areas of Guangdong,” the forecaster said, adding that Tuesday would be “very cold”.
Hong Kong set for very cold start to week; mercury to fall to 7 degrees Celsius
“It will be windy with a few rain patches. The minimum temperature will fall to around 7 degrees in the urban areas, and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories.”
The cooler weather was expected to continue until Thursday, after which the mercury would start climbing again.
According to the forecaster, temperatures across the city on Wednesday would range from 8 to 12 degrees, varying between 11 and 16 degrees on Thursday and reaching 13 to 18 degrees a day later.
Temperatures are also expected to rise toward the end of week, going from a minimum of 13 degrees on Friday to 18 degrees next Monday and Tuesday.