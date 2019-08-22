Restaurants on Tang Lung Street in Causeway Bay. Many Hong Kong eateries say the protest crisis has hurt their business. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s core industries hammered by anti-government protest crisis with deep drops in retail, tourism and stock market
- Market tumbles more than 25 per cent since June, tourist arrivals down 30 per cent and hotel prices slashed more than 50 per cent
- One economist predicts 10 per cent drop in retails sales this year – compared with 8.7 per cent increase in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Restaurants on Tang Lung Street in Causeway Bay. Many Hong Kong eateries say the protest crisis has hurt their business. Photo: Martin Chan