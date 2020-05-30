Queues formed at money changers in a number of Kowloon districts including at this shop in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Rush for US dollars forces Hong Kong money changers to turn away customers in droves after supplies run out

  • Demand for the currency surged after China’s legislature endorsed a resolution on a national security law for Hong Kong, shop owners say
  • Residents fear the city’s currency could be unpegged from US dollar
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 12:55am, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Queues formed at money changers in a number of Kowloon districts including at this shop in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE