HSBC is the biggest bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

HSBC breaks silence and backs national security law for Hong Kong after former city leader takes aim at banking giant

  • It posted an article on HSBC China’s WeChat account, with the headline saying Asia-Pacific CEO signed a petition supporting the new law
  • Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung had attacked HSBC for not making its stance clear on the law
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:18am, 4 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
HSBC is the biggest bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE