HSBC is the biggest bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
HSBC breaks silence and backs national security law for Hong Kong after former city leader takes aim at banking giant
- It posted an article on HSBC China’s WeChat account, with the headline saying Asia-Pacific CEO signed a petition supporting the new law
- Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung had attacked HSBC for not making its stance clear on the law
Hong Kong national security law
