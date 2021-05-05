Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: four jailed for up to 56 months over National Day riot, judge says non-violent participants at scene share culpability
- More than 200 protesters had confronted police at junction of Tai Ho Road and Hoi Pa Street on October 1, 2019, in clash termed by judge as ‘mini-war’
- Sentences were premised on principle of ‘joint enterprise’, a doctrine capable of indicting a wide range of suspects in a riot or unlawful assembly
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse