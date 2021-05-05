Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong protests: four jailed for up to 56 months over National Day riot, judge says non-violent participants at scene share culpability

  • More than 200 protesters had confronted police at junction of Tai Ho Road and Hoi Pa Street on October 1, 2019, in clash termed by judge as ‘mini-war’
  • Sentences were premised on principle of ‘joint enterprise’, a doctrine capable of indicting a wide range of suspects in a riot or unlawful assembly

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:00pm, 5 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protesters gather on a road on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE