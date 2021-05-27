Next Digital suspended the trading of its shares in mid-May after security officials targeted its controlling shareholder. Photo: David Wong
National security law: trading resumes in Next Digital shares after freezing of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai’s assets
- Company requested the suspension after the Security Bureau froze nearly HK$500 million of Lai’s assets, including his Next Digital shares
- Lai, the company’s controlling shareholder, is being investigated under the Beijing-decreed national security law
