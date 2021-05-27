Next Digital suspended the trading of its shares in mid-May after security officials targeted its controlling shareholder. Photo: David Wong Next Digital suspended the trading of its shares in mid-May after security officials targeted its controlling shareholder. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

National security law: trading resumes in Next Digital shares after freezing of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai’s assets

  • Company requested the suspension after the Security Bureau froze nearly HK$500 million of Lai’s assets, including his Next Digital shares
  • Lai, the company’s controlling shareholder, is being investigated under the Beijing-decreed national security law

Danny Mok
Updated: 10:04am, 27 May, 2021

