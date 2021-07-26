A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong housing: push to turn empty hotel rooms into temporary flats trips over red tape
- The government wants to hand over 800 unoccupied hotel and guest house rooms to residents stuck in the years-long queue for public housing
- But some operators complain that offering longer leases is difficult when many must renew their licences annually
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung