A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung
A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong housing: push to turn empty hotel rooms into temporary flats trips over red tape

  • The government wants to hand over 800 unoccupied hotel and guest house rooms to residents stuck in the years-long queue for public housing
  • But some operators complain that offering longer leases is difficult when many must renew their licences annually

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Ngai Yeung

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung
A pilot scheme in Hong Kong aims to provide temporary hotel or guest house accommodation for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE