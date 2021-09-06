Urban Renewal Authority chairman Chow Chung-kong spoke to the Post about his agency’s efforts to increase the number of flats it builds each year. Photo: Jonathan Wong Urban Renewal Authority chairman Chow Chung-kong spoke to the Post about his agency’s efforts to increase the number of flats it builds each year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Urban Renewal Authority chairman Chow Chung-kong spoke to the Post about his agency’s efforts to increase the number of flats it builds each year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority ready to build subsidised flats, but needs land to move faster, chairman says

  • URA considering new approaches to meet target of building 18,000 flats in five years as Beijing pushes for elimination of subdivided homes
  • Having enough land will help remove hurdle of ‘seven-year price’ for compensating owners

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Sep, 2021

