The shoebox flats under the scheme are mostly in Tsing Yi and 98 per cent of them are smaller than 189 sq ft. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong housing officials raise concerns about small flat size, design procedures of subsidised home ownership scheme

  • Housing Authority members note unsold batch of 500 shoebox flats under Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme, saying low take-up rate suggests such tiny homes do not meet buyers’ needs
  • Alice Cheung, deputy director of the Housing Department, says design of subsidised housing under the scheme to be reviewed

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 10:52pm, 17 Jan, 2022

