Hong Kong housing officials raise concerns about small flat size, design procedures of subsidised home ownership scheme
- Housing Authority members note unsold batch of 500 shoebox flats under Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme, saying low take-up rate suggests such tiny homes do not meet buyers’ needs
- Alice Cheung, deputy director of the Housing Department, says design of subsidised housing under the scheme to be reviewed
