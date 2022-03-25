One property developer has already begun offering incentives to e-voucher recipients. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong property developer first to offer up customer rewards to entice e-voucher shoppers
- Fifteen malls under Sun Hung Kai Properties will offer more than HK$8 million in perks to recipients of government-issued electronic vouchers in April
- But gradual relaxation of anti-epidemic measures from April 21 could see some businesses lose out on consumption boost
