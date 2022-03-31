Set up in 2006, the Ngong Ping 360 cable car attraction is one of the most popular spots for visitors to Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s Ngong Ping 360 cable car attraction records near 80 per cent jump in visitors for 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

  • About 460,000 people, most of them locals, visited the Lantau Island attraction last year despite coronavirus restrictions
  • Company attributed the rise to partnering Hong Kong brands to run events and promotions

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:05pm, 31 Mar, 2022

