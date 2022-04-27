A leading developers association says the government’s rejection of bids for the Tuen Mun site is unrelated to Hong Kong’s minimum flat size requirement. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
First land sale for nano flats in Tuen Mun failed to take off because of market woes and site’s constraints, not minimum size imposed: analysts
- Authorities on Tuesday rejected all five bids for site in Tai Lam, which would have yielded an estimated 2,020 homes
- Real estate association argues not all developers could afford the price, while analysts point to potential hike in interest rates and pandemic
