A leading developers association says the government’s rejection of bids for the Tuen Mun site is unrelated to Hong Kong’s minimum flat size requirement. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

First land sale for nano flats in Tuen Mun failed to take off because of market woes and site’s constraints, not minimum size imposed: analysts

  • Authorities on Tuesday rejected all five bids for site in Tai Lam, which would have yielded an estimated 2,020 homes
  • Real estate association argues not all developers could afford the price, while analysts point to potential hike in interest rates and pandemic

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Edith Lin and Sandy Li

Updated: 11:29pm, 27 Apr, 2022

