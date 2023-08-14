Thomas Chiu, who showed up at 9am, was among the hopefuls. He said he wanted to buy a two-bedroom flat in Kai Tak for his family.

Many said they were looking to buy two-bedroom flats, with the Kai Tak area being the most popular choice because of its proximity to the commercial hub of Kwun Tong and the rest of Kowloon.

Interested buyers streamed into the Housing Authority’s customer service building in Lok Fu on Monday to try their luck at securing one of the 9,000 flats on sale under the Home Ownership Scheme.

More than 100 aspiring homeowners have seized the last chance this year to buy a subsidised flat, despite falling property prices, with fewer applicants to the government scheme compared with the previous round.

“We’re currently living in Tai Po in a one-bedroom flat. I sleep in the living room, while my wife and daughter stay in the bedroom,” the 57-year-old said. “My daughter is 16, so it’s better if she can have her own room now.”

He said he came to submit his form on the last day of the application period, which started on July 31, because he was still deciding between buying a private flat or a public one.

Property developer CK Asset Holdings on Saturday sold all 626 homes at the Coastal Line II in Yau Tong for an average of HK$14,686 (US$1,880) per square foot, a seven-year low in prices for new flats in the city.

The cost of some flats have dropped to HK$4 million, similar to that of a subsidised one.

Chiu, who works in hospitality, said private property was unattainable for him, even at discounted prices.

“It doesn’t matter if private flats are becoming cheaper, there’s still no chance for us. If a flat costs HK$5 million to HK$6 million, we can’t even afford a down payment,” Chiu said.

“The only private flats we can afford are ones which will be ready in 20 or 30 years.”

The government scheme this year offered 9,154 flats across six sites in Kai Tak, Kwun Tong, Tuen Mun and Yuen Long at 38 per cent of the market price, lower than the rate in 2022.

The two-block Kai Yuet Court complex in Kai Tak has more than 2,000 flats on sale, while three developments in Kwun Tong North are offering over 3,500 homes.

Aspiring homeowners try their luck at securing one of the 9,000 flats on sale under the Home Ownership Scheme. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Prices for these flats, which are slated for completion between 2025 and 2026, vary between HK$1.49 million and HK$4.9 million.

Leung Man-kwong, deputy chairman of the Legislative Council’s housing panel, said he did not expect there to be fewer than 110,000 applications for the subsidised homes as of last Friday.

“The figure is worse than what me and many others had expected,” he told a radio show on Monday.

He noted there were more than 200,000 applications last year, when the city was still struggling to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and a weakened economy.

Leung said he had anticipated that demand for subsidised flats would be higher this year, as four of the six estates were located in urban areas, and more than 9,000 homes were available, including some larger ones.

The oversubscription rate, which refers to demand in relation to supply, of 10.9 for the latest round marks the lowest since authorities resumed selling subsidised flats in 2014.

Applications for last year’s batch of more than 9,000 flats were oversubscribed by 27 times.

Leung said he believed some people had decided not to apply because of a recent slump in property prices.

“When the application for subsidised flats began, overall property prices … were showing a downward trend,” he said.

“There were also some new private flats being sold at prices which were similar to those of subsidised homes. People are wondering whether buying private flats will be an even cheaper option in the future.”

Liu Xiao Hai, who went to the customer service building on Monday with her husband and son to submit an application, said owning private property was the family’s long-term goal, but they had decided to buy a subsidised flat in the meantime.

She applied for a two-bedroom flat in Kai Tak, saying transport in the area would make it easy for her son to commute to school.

“We’re here to try our luck. My main goal is to buy a private flat in the long-run, and our budget for that is HK$10 million, but for now we’ll try getting a subsidised property as our sons grow up,” said the 42-year-old investor, who has two sons aged 9 and 13.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Cheung