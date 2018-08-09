Two Hong Kong women killed in Perth car crash

Two Hong Kong tourists were killed in a car crash in Perth in Western Australia last week, immigration authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The women – both teachers – aged 54 and 59, were killed at the scene after the Toyota Camry they were travelling in collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle towing a trailer on Brand Highway at Bookara last Thursday.

The two drivers, aged 53 and 42, were injured, one of them critically, according to Australian news reports.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong Immigration Department said officials had reached out to the Hong Kong office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese consulate in Perth to learn more about the case.

“The Immigration Department has taken the initiative to contact the families and according to the wishes of the families, provide the appropriate assistance,” the spokesman said. “The department will continue to work closely with the office, consulate and the families for follow up.”

“We are very much grieved at the departure of our two great teachers,” said Chan Man-yin, principal of Hong Kong & Macau Lutheran Church Primary School, where both victims had worked for more than 10 years. She added that the school was “in close contact” with the families of the deceased, ready to provide any assistance needed.

Chan said the school had established a crisis management team consisting of therapists and social workers to offer counselling sessions to the teaching staff as well as pupils with emotional issues.

“Now most teachers have calmed down and started to prepare for the next semester,” she added.

The incident drew comments from dozens of internet users on social media.

“A 54-year-old and a 59-year-old – they should be preparing for retirement and starting to enjoy their lives. What a pity!” a Facebook user named Kitty Kwong wrote.