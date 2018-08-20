Another needle found sticking out of a KMB bus seat in Hong Kong

A sewing needle was found sticking out of a seat on a KMB bus on Saturday, as the city’s biggest bus company continues to be plagued by such incidents.

The 4cm-long needle was spotted sticking out of a seat on the lower deck of a bus on route 38 at about 2pm on Saturday.

The vehicle was travelling from Kwai Shing East Estate in Kwai Chung to Ping Tin Estate in Lam Tin.

A male student told media that he boarded the bus at Wong Tai Sin MTR station and when he was about to get off near APM mall on Kwun Tong Road he spotted the needle on a seat on the right side of the vehicle.

“If a granny couldn’t see it and got injured, it would be a big [problem],” the student said.

He reported the incident to the bus driver.

The driver then reported it to his colleagues at a bus terminus and the police were called.

A police spokesman said the department received a call at 6.30pm on Saturday about the discovery of the needle. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

A police source said the driver had checked the cabin before starting the journey from Kwai Shing East Estate and found nothing abnormal.

A KMB spokesman said the company strongly condemned the incident and had handed the evidence to police.

More than 10 needle-in-seat incidents involving mainly KMB buses have been seen since late June.

Early last month, a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of wounding and one count of attempted wounding after allegedly planting needles on KMB buses in at least three cases in June, injuring three women and a man.

After the arrests, similar cases relating to KMB and other bus firms’ vehicles continue to emerge.