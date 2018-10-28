Hong Kong police have arrested three men and seized 19 firearms, hundreds of gun parts, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and bomb-making equipment, in a series of citywide raids targeted at organised crime.

The bomb parts, which included two detonators and a fuse, were found at a house in Sai Kung last week, police revealed on Saturday night.

A 70-year-old was arrested at the scene, where police also discovered 19 guns and 2,000 rounds of ammunition. The pensioner is expected to appear in court in Kwun Tong on Monday.

On Saturday, 10 rounds of ammunition were found in a flat in the Western district after a series of raids across Hong Kong. A 39-year-old inside was arrested, but later released on bail.

The anti-gang operation was the result of a tip-off from customs officials that gun parts may be hidden in several parcels sent to the city.

Acting on the information, officers from the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau raided a mini storage unit in Tsuen Wan on Wednesday, where they found 108 firearm parts.

A 33-year-old, who was taken into custody and charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence, appeared in West Kowloon Court on Saturday.

The raid in Sai Kung followed on Thursday, a police spokesman said, adding that further arrests were possible.