Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The doctor was an intern at Queen Mary Hospital. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Stash of nude photos found after Hong Kong doctor arrested for snapping nurse in shower at Queen Mary Hospital, police say

  • At least two patients identified in pictures taken at 25-year-old’s previous workplace
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 2:35pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:57pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The doctor was an intern at Queen Mary Hospital. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. A think tank said the city’s doctor-to-patient ratio is below the standard of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong needs 11,000 more doctors to meet global standard, local think tank says

  • City has 1.9 doctors per 1,000 residents, but development body advises 3.4
  • Calls renewed for Medical Council to loosen restrictions on overseas doctors
Topic |   Medicine
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 8:32pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:58am, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. A think tank said the city’s doctor-to-patient ratio is below the standard of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.