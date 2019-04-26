A spokeswoman said supporters’ names, Hong Kong identity card numbers and personal contacts were among the information compromised. Photo: Reuters
Amnesty International ‘targeted by state-sponsored hackers’ in Hong Kong
- Cyberattack was consistent with those carried out by hostile groups linked to the Chinese government, London-based human rights organisation says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A spokeswoman said supporters’ names, Hong Kong identity card numbers and personal contacts were among the information compromised. Photo: Reuters