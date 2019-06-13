Riot police use tear gas against anti-extradition bill protesters on Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Teacher from well-known Hong Kong school among four arrested in public hospitals after clashes with police at anti-extradition protests
- Three of the men were injured and one was accompanying a friend; all had told staff they attended Wednesday’s protest
- All four were arrested on suspicion of rioting
