Protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on Friday. Photos: Martin Chan
Hong Kong police take no action as anti-extradition bill protesters blockade headquarters with Commissioner Stephen Lo inside
- No violence as 4,000 anti-riot police officers ready for possible unrest or violence
- Officers with riot shields stand guard with Commissioner Stephen Lo known to be inside the building.
