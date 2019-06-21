Channels

Protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on Friday. Photos: Martin Chan
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police take no action as anti-extradition bill protesters blockade headquarters with Commissioner Stephen Lo inside

  • No violence as 4,000 anti-riot police officers ready for possible unrest or violence
  • Officers with riot shields stand guard with Commissioner Stephen Lo known to be inside the building.
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Danny Mok  

Published: 11:03pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

