Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passenger at the Yeung Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

At least 10 injured by rod-wielding mob, as suspected triad members dressed in white rampage through Yuen Long MTR station, beating screaming protesters

  • Blood smeared on floor in chilling attacks against demonstrators on train and around station
  • Riot police arrive to furious reaction from protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Danny Mok  

Published: 3:04am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:07am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passenger at the Yeung Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.