A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passenger at the Yeung Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
At least 10 injured by rod-wielding mob, as suspected triad members dressed in white rampage through Yuen Long MTR station, beating screaming protesters
- Blood smeared on floor in chilling attacks against demonstrators on train and around station
- Riot police arrive to furious reaction from protesters
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passenger at the Yeung Long MTR station. Photo: Handout