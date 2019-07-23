Calvin So shows the marks on his back caused by a brutal attack in Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cook caught up in shocking violence at Hong Kong MTR station recalls horrific ordeal as 20 people attacked him sticks and canes as he made his way home from work
- Calvin So was left severely injured with skin on his back torn, his hands and shoulders wounded and swollen
- Embattled officers face heavy criticism for arriving at scene too late to stop attacks but pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip calls for understanding
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
