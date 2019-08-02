Items seized from a building in Sha Tin on Thursday on display at a press conference at Police Headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So
Police warn of more violence in Hong Kong protests after seizing petrol bomb modified to ‘make it more lethal’
- Founder of outlawed Hong Kong National Party Andy Chan and seven others arrested from Sha Tin flat, while offensive weapons were also seized
- In another raid in Tin Shui Wai, police seize 30 smoke bombs and chemicals such as potassium nitrate, along with HK$500,000 in cash, and arrest three
Topic | Crime
