The three adults appeared at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Parents who burned son with lighter, hit him with hammer, and made him kneel overnight on bottle caps for stealing US$510 from them spared jail
- Mother and father given 12-months probation for abusing 11-year-old son in February
- Grandmother given conditional discharge for her part in punishing boy who took cash for game cards
