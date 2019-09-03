On May 23, Ho Tung-sing prised open a glass cabinet in a jewellery shop in Tsim Sha Tsui and made off with six diamond pieces. Photo: Felix Wong
Serial robber confesses to stealing diamond jewellery worth HK$5.5 million from Hong Kong jewellery store after being granted parole from a life sentence
- Ho Tung-sing, 61, masterminded a series of armed robberies between 1986 and 1991 and once gunned down a man
- He was granted parole over an armed robbery for which he was jailed for life, when he raided a Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery store on May 23
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
