Cheung Chiu-kit, 21, died mysteriously inside Halloween-themed attraction Buried Alive at Ocean Park on September 16, 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
At least two members of Hong Kong theme park staff should have prevented death of youth at haunted house, trainer tells inquest
- Trainer says haunted house attraction was designed in a manner that at least two employees would notice and stop anyone who trod the wrong way
- Show director says the death prompted the park to revise safety rules and install more lights before similar Halloween-themed rides opened next year
