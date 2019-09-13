Channels

Other passers-by helped those hit by the chemical by rinsing their wounds with water. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

At least six hurt in Hong Kong as drain cleaner thrown from building at protesters singing songs and shouting slogans after anti-government rally

  • Chemical fell on passers-by at Lei Chak House in Ap Lei Chau Estate at about 10.30pm
  • At least six people, four men and two women, sustained burns on different parts of the body
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 1:52am, 13 Sep, 2019

