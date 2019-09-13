Channels

Two protesters run from a cloud of tear gas on Harcourt Road in Admiralty during clashes with police on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters launch series of legal challenges and ask city’s judges to remove riot label from early clashes with police

  • Civil Human Rights Front leader Sham Tsz-kit and protester Yeung Kwok-ming want use of tear gas on June 12 declared unconstitutional
  • Teacher Yeung Tsz-chun also files judicial challenge over elite officers’ failure to display identification numbers
Chris Lau  

Jasmine Siu  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 9:45am, 13 Sep, 2019

