Two protesters run from a cloud of tear gas on Harcourt Road in Admiralty during clashes with police on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters launch series of legal challenges and ask city’s judges to remove riot label from early clashes with police
- Civil Human Rights Front leader Sham Tsz-kit and protester Yeung Kwok-ming want use of tear gas on June 12 declared unconstitutional
- Teacher Yeung Tsz-chun also files judicial challenge over elite officers’ failure to display identification numbers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
