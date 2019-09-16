Channels

Roland Chin wrote that the university was ‘deeply concerned’ about the student’s arrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong Baptist University raises concerns over student reporter arrested for allegedly carrying a knife while covering unrest

  • The third-year journalism student was arrested for carrying a table knife, which he said was for cutting mooncakes
  • Vice chancellor Roland Chin urged police ‘to ensure that the case is handled properly and fairly’, while students plan campus rally
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Yujing Liu

Updated: 1:04pm, 16 Sep, 2019

At one point, the man beaten appeared to lose consciousness and was seen lying on the ground. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man seriously hurt after attack by anti-government demonstrators as street fights between rival groups erupt

  • People trade blows and verbal abuse, with outbreaks of violence occurring mainly in the North Point and Fortress Hill area
  • Ugliest incident involved unarmed man being attacked by a mob of black-clad masked protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 7:44am, 16 Sep, 2019

