Protesters stormed and ransacked the Legislative Council building and chambers on July 4. Photo: Handout
Seven Hong Kong protesters charged for entering Legislative Council building in July – two others denied bail for alleged Tuen Mun assault
- Group accused of failing to behave in orderly manner on July 1, although the details were not revealed – two face additional charges
- Prosecutors say they have not ruled out charging more protesters over the destruction of Legco
Topic | Hong Kong protests
