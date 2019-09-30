Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters stormed and ransacked the Legislative Council building and chambers on July 4. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Seven Hong Kong protesters charged for entering Legislative Council building in July – two others denied bail for alleged Tuen Mun assault

  • Group accused of failing to behave in orderly manner on July 1, although the details were not revealed – two face additional charges
  • Prosecutors say they have not ruled out charging more protesters over the destruction of Legco
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 8:26pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters stormed and ransacked the Legislative Council building and chambers on July 4. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.