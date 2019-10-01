Kevin Bowers, a former partner at Reed Smith Richard Butler, was cleared of perverting the course of justice charges by a court in Wan Chai on Monday.
Hong Kong lawyer cleared of perverting course of justice over allegation he suggested HK$38 million settlement to help businesswoman evade justice
- Judge finds prosecution failed to reach required standard of proof on two charges against Kevin Bowers
- Bowers says ‘unwise words’ in negotiations designed to 'bluff' opposing lawyer, where parties were ‘throwing out ideas’
