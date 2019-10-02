Supporters of those charged over Sunday’s clashes gather at West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
97 protestors hauled to court over Sunday’s clashes on Hong Kong Island, with prosecutors accused of rushing charges
- At least half of the defendants charged with rioting are students
- They are among 146 people arrested when tens of thousands took part in an illegal march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty
