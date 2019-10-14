Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police arrive in Mong Kok clearing an area of anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Law and Crime

Off-duty Hong Kong police given pepper spray after officers left slashed, assaulted in increasingly violent clashes

  • The approval from the assistant commissioner came a month after extendable batons were issued for the same purpose
  • Only officers trained in the use of pepper spray will be eligible to carry it during off-hours, and its use will be governed by the force’s guidelines
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 5:25pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police arrive in Mong Kok clearing an area of anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Bank of China branch on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan is targeted. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong protesters go on yet another rampage, attacking police, meting out mob justice and trashing train stations and mainland China-linked businesses

  • Mobs block roads, trash or firebomb Bank of China outlets, and attack administrative buildings as well as offices of pro-establishment politicians
  • In one of multiple attacks on frontline police, officer is slashed in the neck with a box cutter during a confrontation in Kwun Tong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 9:20am, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Bank of China branch on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan is targeted. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.