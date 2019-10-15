A trial over an offence that carries a maximum fine of HK$500, bogged down by legal disputes, concluded 90 days after it began on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong woman cleared in jaywalking trial that finally ends after nearly two years
- Saga over road-crossing allegation leads to judicial reviews, arrest warrant for defendant’s previous lawyer and civil claim
- High Court judge said proceedings, which ended with pedestrian’s acquittal on Monday, should have been wrapped up ‘within hours’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
