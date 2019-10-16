General view of The High Court in Admiralty. 16AUG18 SCMP / Roy Issa
Hong Kong judge rejects police group’s bid for private details of District Council voters to be taken off public register to combat harassment of officers
- High Court dismisses call for interim injunction but bans public inspection of registry until Friday, pending possible appeal
- Association sought judges’ intervention ahead of November 24 elections to protect officers from doxxing by radical protesters
