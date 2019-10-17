Au Nok-hin allegedly used a loudspeaker to assault two police officers during a protest on July 8. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong justice officials apply to hide identity of two police officers allegedly assaulted by lawmaker during protest, citing fears of doxxing and harassment
- Case involves pan-democrat Au Nok-hin, 32, who is the first lawmaker to be charged over the anti-government protests
- Application is latest case in which justice department has asked for police and civilians who are victims or witnesses to be given anonymity in protest-linked proceedings
