Charges of producing bombs withdrawn against Hong Kong duo for failure to obtain prior consent from secretary for justice
- Accused pair were later charged only with making or possessing explosive, after bomb-making charges had to be dropped for not having secretary for justice’s consent
- Principal Magistrate Peter Law adjourned case to December 12, giving police time to probe, while accused duo will remain in custody
The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong