Protesters and police clashed in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: police release man after complaint filed to court alleging officers would not say who arrested him or why
- Unnamed man made urgent bid at High Court to apply for a writ of habeas corpus, after he was arrested on Jordan Road at about 4pm on Sunday
- Lawyer says officers told his client that he had been arrested for unlawful assembly only after he was brought to police station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
