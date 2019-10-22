Louis Lo is escorted to West Kowloon Court on July 22 to face a charge of possessing an explosive substance. Photo: Sam Tsang
Another legal blunder by Hong Kong prosecutors sees charges dropped for suspected protester found with huge explosives cache
- Louis Lo, detained for 93 days for possessing explosives, has charges dropped because police had no consent from Secretary for Justice.
- Suspect remains charged and in custody after prosecutors granted approval to pursue Lo’s case under a new case file
Topic | Hong Kong protests
