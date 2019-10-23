Abraham Chan (left) said urgency was necessary to prevent the release of the personal information of 4.1 million voters. Photo: Edward Wong
Injunction to shield Hong Kong voter registry from public to prevent doxxing to remain through district council elections – as police group pleas to make it permanent
- Junior Police Officers’ Association says urgency needed to prevent wider public release of personal information of 4.1 million voters
- Groups says posting the data would expose voters to the same online harassment faced by police officers and their families
Topic | Hong Kong police
Abraham Chan (left) said urgency was necessary to prevent the release of the personal information of 4.1 million voters. Photo: Edward Wong