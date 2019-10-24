Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Hing Tak School principal Chan Cheung-ping, 46, leaving Tuen Mun Court in July. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Hong Kong court upholds innocent ruling for sacked primary school principal who submitted fake records to Education Bureau

  • Tuen Mun Court ruled that prosecutors failed to prove Chan Cheung-ping’s intentions when she submitted the false job interview records for a staff member
  • The court saw neither evidence that Chan created the form, nor proof that the form was fabricated in response to the authority’s investigation
Topic |   Education
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 5:14pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Hing Tak School principal Chan Cheung-ping, 46, leaving Tuen Mun Court in July. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.