Protesters had occupied roads near Beijing’s liaison office in Sheung Wan on July 28. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: mainland Chinese student faces jail after pleading guilty to possessing offensive weapon in public place
- University of Hong Kong music student Chen Zimou, 24, admits carrying an extendable baton in Sheung Wan on night of July 28
- Defendant had told police he carried the weapon, which when fully extended was 78cm long, because he feared being assaulted on the street
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Protesters had occupied roads near Beijing’s liaison office in Sheung Wan on July 28. Photo: Sam Tsang