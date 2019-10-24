Channels

Protesters had occupied roads near Beijing’s liaison office in Sheung Wan on July 28. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: mainland Chinese student faces jail after pleading guilty to possessing offensive weapon in public place

  • University of Hong Kong music student Chen Zimou, 24, admits carrying an extendable baton in Sheung Wan on night of July 28
  • Defendant had told police he carried the weapon, which when fully extended was 78cm long, because he feared being assaulted on the street
SCMP

Brian Wong  

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 10:13pm, 24 Oct, 2019

