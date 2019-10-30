West Kowloon Court heard police had interviewed the boy in his parents’ absence without cautioning him, contravening a directive issued by the Security Bureau. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: court dismisses claims police officers violated procedure when arresting boy, 15, allegedly carrying laser pointer, modified umbrella and hiking stick
- Acting chief magistrate Victor So finds no issues with way police questioned the boy who pleaded ‘entirely of his own will’
- Arresting officer admits he overlooked checking defendant’s date of birth when inspecting his identity card
