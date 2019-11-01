Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lawmaker Junius Ho (left) exchanges words with Dennis Kwok at the demonstration of the water cannon at police headquarters in Fanling. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong legislator Junius Ho suing three pan-democrats for defamation over alleged ‘triad member’ remark

  • Dennis Kwok, Lam Cheuk-ting, and Claudia Mo accused of making comments during police HQ visit
  • Ho is seeking unspecified sum for damages and an injunction against trio to prevent them making similar statement in future
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 4:15pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawmaker Junius Ho (left) exchanges words with Dennis Kwok at the demonstration of the water cannon at police headquarters in Fanling. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.