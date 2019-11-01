Lawmaker Junius Ho (left) exchanges words with Dennis Kwok at the demonstration of the water cannon at police headquarters in Fanling. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong legislator Junius Ho suing three pan-democrats for defamation over alleged ‘triad member’ remark
- Dennis Kwok, Lam Cheuk-ting, and Claudia Mo accused of making comments during police HQ visit
- Ho is seeking unspecified sum for damages and an injunction against trio to prevent them making similar statement in future
