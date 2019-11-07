Keith Lau is escorted from the Lai Chi Kok Detention Centre fin May 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong body-in-cement murder suspect says he was only following orders by injecting alcohol into victim – as defence begins at High Court
- Suspect says it was his flatmate and co-defendant who came up with the idea of using a syringe full to inject the victim with wine
- Three defendants had pleaded not guilty to murder after businessman found encased in a block of cement in Tsuen Wan in 2016
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Keith Lau is escorted from the Lai Chi Kok Detention Centre fin May 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang