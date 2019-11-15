The injunction is aimed at online users of platforms such as LIHKG and Telegram. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong court extends online messaging ban aimed at those inciting violence, which authorities say has had ‘very real and meaningful effect’
- Order was originally granted on October 31 but had been challenged by Hong Kong Internet Society
- Police officers in city have increasingly been targeted by online users
Topic | Crime
The injunction is aimed at online users of platforms such as LIHKG and Telegram. Photo: SCMP