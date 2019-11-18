Police chief Stephen Lo is the only commissioner in 175 years to retire without any fanfare. Photo: Dickson Lee
No fanfare, no farewell dinner as Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo makes a quiet exit amid protests
- Lo’s tenure saw crime rate fall to 48-year low, but trust in police has plummeted
- A 35-year career ends with unforgiving critics slamming his handling of 2019 protests
