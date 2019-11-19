Channels

Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clash with anti-government protesters in Tsuen Wan on August 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: reporter charged with possession of ammunition after he was stopped carrying submunitions of tear gas grenades and rubber and sponge-tipped bullets, court hears

  • Chow Man accused of carrying a host of used ammunition without a licence, when he was stopped by officers at Exit B of Sai Wan Ho MTR station
  • Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai adjourns the case to January 14 next year and remands Man in custody
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 9:03pm, 19 Nov, 2019

