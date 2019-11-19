Speaking against the decision, Joshua Wong says on Facebook it is inappropriate for the court to comment on how politicians should behave. Photo: AP
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong banned by Hong Kong court from travelling to London to receive human rights award from British parliament
- Judge cites heightened risk of absconding, with Wong facing incitement charge
- Party Demosisto slams decision, saying court is bowing to pressure from Beijing
