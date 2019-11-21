Channels

A 12-year-old who vandalised train and police facilities in Kowloon is the youngest to be convicted for protest-related offences since the crisis took hold in the early summer. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests since they erupted in June

  • Pupil admits vandalising police station and MTR interchange on October 3
  • Lawyer pleads for leniency on account of schoolboy’s age ahead of sentencing next month
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 3:36pm, 21 Nov, 2019

A 12-year-old who vandalised train and police facilities in Kowloon is the youngest to be convicted for protest-related offences since the crisis took hold in the early summer. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: more than 200 defendants charged over stand-off outside PolyU brought to six courts

  • 213 defendants were among those arrested, surrendered or had their information recorded by police outside PolyU on Monday
  • Unprecedented arrangement saw magistrates sitting from 9.30am until after midnight, while stanchions were set up outside Kowloon City Court
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jasmine Siu  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 7:32am, 21 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
