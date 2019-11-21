A 12-year-old who vandalised train and police facilities in Kowloon is the youngest to be convicted for protest-related offences since the crisis took hold in the early summer. Photo: Felix Wong
Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests since they erupted in June
- Pupil admits vandalising police station and MTR interchange on October 3
- Lawyer pleads for leniency on account of schoolboy’s age ahead of sentencing next month
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: more than 200 defendants charged over stand-off outside PolyU brought to six courts
- 213 defendants were among those arrested, surrendered or had their information recorded by police outside PolyU on Monday
- Unprecedented arrangement saw magistrates sitting from 9.30am until after midnight, while stanchions were set up outside Kowloon City Court
Topic | Hong Kong protests
